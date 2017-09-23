Mohill hang on to pip St. Mary's in gripping encounter

Mohill qualified for the 2017 Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship Final but only after escaping with a hard fought one point win over St. Mary's Kiltoghert in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Saturday.

Mohill would have been hot favourites going into the game but struggled to shake off a St. Mary's team who defied their quarter-final performance with a display full of pace, energy and incision as they punched big holes in the Mohill rearguard.

Ultimately, the Carrick men just couldn't match Mohill for efficiency in front of the posts as Keith Beirne's goal late in the first half gave the 2016 League champions a 1-7 to 0-5 halftime lead.

St. Mary's cut the gap to three points early in the second half but Mohill looked as if they had weathered the storm when Alan Doherty's long range shot 11 minutes from time escaped both James McGrail and Mohill keeper Padraig Tighe to end up in the net.

With the sides level, Mohill showed their experience and class, Ronan Kennedy and sub Ronan Gordon firing over crucial points to seal a place in the final despite St. Mary's closing the gap with an injury time Alan Doherty free.

