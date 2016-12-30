Aldi recall toy as potential choking hazzard

Discount supermarket chain Aldi is recalling bath toys amid fears they could be a choking hazard.

The supermarket which has a store in Carrick-on-Shannon is asking customers to return 'Flashing Bath Toys' to their nearest store for a refund as a precautionary measure.

This is because there is the potential for a small part to detach.

A spokesperson for Aldi said, "We are recalling this product as a precautionary measure as there is the potential for a small part to detach from the product which could cause harm.

"If you have bought the above product please stop using it immediately.Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store, where a full refund will be given. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation."

Product Name: Flashing Bath Toys

Brand: Easy Home

Product Code: 74205

Batch affected: All variants

Customers can contact Aldi Customer Services on 0800 042 0800 or via email at customer.service@aldi.co.uk