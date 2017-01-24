Record ‘Five in a Row’ for Harvey’s Point Hotel

Harvey’s Point Hotel, Lough Eske, Donegal has been named ‘No 1 Hotel in Ireland’ by worldwide hotel review website Trip Advisor for the fifth successive year in its 2017 ‘Travellers Choice’ Awards.

This is a remarkable achievement for the hotel which also took the ‘No 1 in Ireland’ title in 2013, 2014 2015 and 2016.

Harvey’s Point Hotel was also ranked ‘10th Best Hotel in Europe in the Trip Advisor European Awards , three places higher than its 13th place in 2016.

Harvey’s Point was also ranked ‘No 1 Hotel in Ireland’ for service and 2nd in Ireland for ‘Romance’

Harvey’s Point hotelier Deirdre McGlone and her team were ‘over the moon when the news was posted on the Trip Advisor website this morning.

Said Deirdre: "Words can hardly express the excitement that we feel, having won No. 1 Hotel in Ireland on TripAdvisor for the fifth year in a row. This award belongs to our dedicated team, each of whom play their part in the Harvey’s Point success story. Our heartfelt thanks to our many guests who wrote so favourably of their experiences at Harvey’s Point. We are immensely proud of this great achievement which encourages us to raise the bar even higher in delivering the highest possible standards of hotel-keeping and hospitality".

The ‘No 1 in Ireland’ ranking placed Harvey’s Point ahead of Ashford Castle (2nd), The Merrion Hotel Dublin (3rd), Killarney Park Hotel (4th) and Hayfield Manor Cork (5th).