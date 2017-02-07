Call for applications for Structures at Risk fund in Co Leitrim

The Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs (DAHRRGA) are calling for applications for the Structures at Risk fund for 2017.

The purpose of the fund is to assist with works to safeguard protected structures and in certain cases, for the conservation of structures within Architectural Conservation Areas (ACAs).

Only structures or parts of structures in immediate danger of significant deterioration will qualify for consideration for funding.

Two applications will be considered for Co Leitrim, only one of which may be a publicly-owned building. A third application may be made if it relates to an Irish Historic House in private ownership.

The total value of funding available for each individual project shall not exceed 80% of the total project cost. The minimum level of funding awarded will be €15,000 up to a maximum grant of €30,000. The minimum level of funding awarded for a third project submitted by a local authority in respect of a historic house in private ownership will be €5,000 up to a maximum of €10,000.

All applicants must complete the application form here (at bottom of page).

The latest date for receipt of completed applications is 4pm on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. For further information please contact the Planning Department, Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, Telephone 071 9650450 – email planning@leitrimcoco.ie

You can also get further details here.