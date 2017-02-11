5th annual road race in Leitrim this Sunday

This year marks the fifth Annual Tony McGowan 10K Road Race in Drumshanbo. The race will be held this Sunday, February 12 at 1.30pm.

An initial once off event conceived over four years ago as part of the Lord Mayor of Drumshanbo Campaign has now gone from strength to strength, growing in size and popularity every year.

A very fast paced and scenic course has captured the imagination of a lot of runners over the years. Due to its date being so early in the year, it gives runners a set target date to get going for their year's running events.

While the main 10K race is the predominant feature on the day, the organisers have seen over the years the huge demand and increase for shorter runs/walks.

They have developed over the last two years a 5K and 2.5K route for runners and walkers alike, both finishing at the 10K finish line. This makes for a unique and exciting atmosphere at the finishing line where crowds converge to cheer on participants of all three races.

All entrants and spectators of the race are invited back to The Mayflower community centre for refreshments and to check out their times which are posted up in the hall.

Each year, funds from the race are divided between a local charity, and funds for a local community based project to enhance walking/running in the town. Charities in the past have included The Alzheimer’s Unit in St. Patrick's Community Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim Calling based in Drumshanbo and also Childhood Days for children with learning disabilities.

This year their chosen charity is The South Leitrim Special Olympics Club, which is a very worthy charity providing a great service for the community and surrounding areas.

As this year marks the fifth annual race, the organisers have decided to give away a €50 cash prize to the first person who can beat the course record set by Liam Feely back in 2013 at a time of 32.25.

Also, they are giving away another €50 to the first lady who can beat the ladies course record set in 2015 by Lucy Brennan at a time of 41.02. There will be trophies on the day for winners of all the individual events.

The organisers are delighted to announce that Leitrim's latest Olympian Breege Connolly will start the race and will present trophies afterwards.

The race starts at 1.30p.m. on Sunday the 12th of February, with registration open at 12pm in The Mayflower.

The entry fee for all runners in the 10K and 5K is € 10 while it's €5 for 2.5K entrants. All runners on the day are chip timed by Core Timing.

Everyone is welcome to take part on the day, walkers and families can participate in any of the walks.



