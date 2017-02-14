Warning to motorists about localised flooding on Leitrim roads
Motorists are advised to take care and slow down on the roads today.
Periods of heavy rain last night have left caused localised flooding on some rural roads and more rain is expected this morning.
Although conditions will clear this afternoon motorists are advised to leave a wider gap than usual between them and the car in front and to allow for greater breaking distances as a result of wet road conditions.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on