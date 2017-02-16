Vigil outside Sligo and Donegal Hospitals tonight

A vigil is being held outside hospitals in Sligo, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Kerry, Louth, and Kildare this evening, February 16 at 7.30pm in a protest organised by the Still Waiting Health Campaign.

The group says that “Since the 1980’s successive governments have cut thousands of acute beds from the Irish healthcare system. Ireland currently ranks 24th of 28 EU nations, with 2.8 acute hospital beds per 1,000 of the population. The OECD average is 4.3 with Japan, for example, having 13 beds per 1,000 people”.

The Still Waiting Campaign is a broad grassroots campaign designed “to achieve meaningful and real change in our broken health system”.

Their key demands include:

- The resignation of the Minister for Health, Simon Harris.

- Significant investment in order to raise the number of acute hospital beds to the European average and

- An increase in the numbers of nurses and frontline staff to pre-crisis levels.