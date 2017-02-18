Leitrim Deaths - Saturday, February 18 - Update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, on Friday, 17th February, 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening (Feb 23rd) from 5 o’c until 6 o’c. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon (Feb 24th) at 2 o’c. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

Christina Botha (née Earley), Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

Christina (Tina) Botha (nee Earley), 31 Naomh Phádraig, Drumshanbo. Died on Thursday, 16th February, 2017. Sadly missed by her sons Bruce, Warren and David, daughters Shannon and Sarah, brothers Jerry, Seamus (RIP) and John (RIP), sister Pauline, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at her residence today Saturday from 6 until 10 pm. House private at all other times. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for funeral mass at 2 o'clock on Sunday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank McGovern, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow / Killargue, Co. Leitrim

Frank McGovern, Dunbur Road, Wicklow Town and formerly Killargue, Co. Leitrim (Retired An Garda Siochana), suddenly, on Thursday, 16th February, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eithne, daughter Yvonne, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, brothers-in-law Mikie and Oliver, son-in-law Francois, grandchildren Cara and Dylan, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Frank will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town from 5.00pm to 8.00pm on Tuesday evening with removal Wednesday morning at 9.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town arriving for 10.00am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery. Enquiries to McCrea's Funeral Home, Wicklow Town 0404 -69000.

Joe Regan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Joseph (Joe) Regan, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Thursday, 16th February 2017, after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital in the presence of his loving daughters. Pre-deceased and reunited with his late wife Julia after 25 years and his sister Peggy Keane. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Jacqui Gibbons (Drumshanbo), Joan Regan Rodtmann (Carrick-on-Shannon), grandchildren Oisin, Caoimhe, Saoirse, Liam, Eimear and Hannah, sons-in-law Bart and Thorsten, brother Charlie (Carrick-on-Shannon), sister Ann Duignan (Annaduff), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Tommy Little, Drumacon, Belturbet, Co Cavan

Tommy Little, Drumacon, Belturbet, Co Cavan, suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary (England), brother John Joe (England), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Staghall for Funeral Mass at 10am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.