Six local organisations to benefit from Tesco Community Fund

Tesco Ireland has announced that six local projects will be among 450 throughout the country that are participating in the new cycle of the Tesco Community Fund.

For the next eight weeks, customers are being encouraged to use their blue tokens in store to vote for their preferred local cause enabling them to make a big difference in communities’ right across Ireland.

At the end of the eight week cycle, Tesco stores will support these 450 local projects nationally with €120,000 worth of donations through the Community Fund. Since being launched in 2014, Tesco through the Community Fund has helped over 7,500 local causes and projects donating over €2.1 million in total.

To date, Tesco’s stores in Leitrim have supported over 75 local projects donating over €19,000. For the next eight weeks Tesco’s stores across Leitrim will be using their blue tokens to support three local projects:

Tesco Ballinamore will be supporting Ballinamore Men’s Shed, the Irish Country Women’s Association and Ballinamore Childcare Ltd

Tesco Carrick on Shannon will be supporting Mohill GAA Underage Footballers, Keshcarrigan Astro Pitch and Drumsna Boxing Club

Mary Cronolly, Tesco Area Community Champion for Leitrim, commented, “At Tesco we are delighted to be able to support such amazing local initiatives through our Community Fund. The Tesco Community Fund is open to a wide variety of good causes or groups so if you think you know a local organisation that could benefit from some extra funding, please nominate them in store or online today. And don’t forget to vote for your preferred cause each time you shop using your blue token, because it really does make a difference.”

Tesco customers can simply fill out a nomination form in store and every 8 weeks, three local causes will be selected for the Tesco Community Fund. Customers can also nominate a cause online via: www.tesco.ie/communityfund. And at the end of each phase, blue token votes are counted and up to €1,000 is shared proportionally between the three local causes. Further information and criteria for entry is available on www.tesco.ie/communityfund.