Three farm fatalities in the past week

Sinn Féin Agriculture spokesperson Martin Kenny TD has expressed sympathy to the families of the two men killed in farm accidents today, and another at the weekend.

Deputy Kenny said, “I am shocked to hear of two more farm fatalities today, following a tragic death in Arigna, Co Roscommon at the weekend.

“These men were part of the farming community and we are all affected by such tragedies. One man in his 20s died in a quad accident in Wexford and another man died after being hit by a tractor on a farm in Offaly.

“I am aware that the Health and Safety Authority has announced 2,000 farm inspections this year and I urge all those engaged in farming to comply with guidelines and regulations. The HSA must be fully resourced to do its job to prevent workplace accidents.

“I extend my sympathies to the families and friends of the three men.”