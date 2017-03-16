Lots planned around the county tomorrow for St Patrick's Day

With this year's St Patrick's Day holiday falling on a Friday massive crowds are expected to turn out for the many parades, events and other celebrations.



Ballinamore

The theme of Ballinamore's St Patrick's Day Parade this year is "An Nuacht" - Make It Your Own! There are prizes for Best on Foot, Best Float, Most Humorous, Best Dressed on the day and Best Window Display. The parade will take place on Friday at 4pm. Those entering are asked to meet at Tesco Rd/car park at 3.30pm.

Carrick-on-Shannon

Carrick Chamber are hosting the town’s Parade on Friday at 12.45pm. The Grand Marshall this year is John Feely. He and his wife, Noreen, will lead the parade in a 1924 vintage “Bullnose” Morris Oxford driven by Jim Gannon.

Floats and vehicles involved in the parade are asked to assemble from 12pm at the Circular Rd. Marching entries assemble at Scoil Mhuire on the Dublin Rd.

Dromahair

Dromahair's St Patrick's Day parade will start at 4.30pm on Friday. The Grand Marshall for 2017 is former County Councillor John McTernan and the Brookeborough Marching Band will also be among those taking part. There will be face painting and a children's ceili in The Clubhouse. A 'Ball Race' is also planned with €500 on offer for the winner. J Square Carpentry have also generously donated a Tree House which will be won by one lucky person.

Drumkeerin

Drumkeerin Youth Club has organised a St Patrick's Day Parade for 6.30pm on Friday. All participating floats and participants are to assemble at Drumkeerin National School for 6pm. There are cash prizes for the 3 best floats. Music will also be provided with DJ Tosh.

Fenagh

A great afternoon of entertainment is guaranteed at this year's Fenagh St Patrick's Day Parade. The event will start at 2pm.

Keshcarrigan

Keshcarrigan's Parade is kicking off at 2pm with the Kiltubrid Pipe Band, floats, entertainers, vintage cars and tractors and plenty of music. All floats welcome

Manorhamilton

Manorhamilton's St Patrick Day Parade will take place this Friday evening, leaving from the Fire Station at 5.30pm sharp. Special traffic arrangements will be in place, so keep an eye out for further information. Lots of prizes for the best floats.

Mohill

Mohill's St Patrick's Day Parade gets underway at 4pm this Friday and will be led by this year's Grand Marshal, local hero, Katherine Lynch, who has represented the town and county so well on Dancing With the Stars.

The parade will start opposite Baxter's Centra on Station Road led by the legendary Longford Pipe Band.

Everyone who wishes to enter a float is asked to arrive before 3.45pm at the starting point on Station Road. The traditional parade is not the only attraction as there will be a children's bouncy castle at the Market Square for the littlest visitors near the viewing stand.

There will also be a real festival atmosphere in the town this Friday and there are prizes for the best novelty float in the parade as well as prizes for the best dressed shop/business window.

Anyone with any queries should contact Mohill Events and Festival Group on 087 812 1441.

Rooskey

The first St Patrick's Day parade takes place on Friday at 5pm. All are invited to get involved. There is no entry fee and it will be a fun day for all.