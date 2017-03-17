Dromahair's Old Rectory contents sale

Victor Mee Auctions Ltd is coming to Dromahair next Sunday, March 19. Following the successful sale of The Old Rectory, Dromahair they have been consigned to sell the contents of the property for the Cruickshank family.

In the late 1990’s Jean Campbell bought this beautiful 19th century Church of Ireland rectory, where she lived with her family for some years and in the early 2000s set up her business Bayleaf Tree Paté.

During this time Jean sympathically extended the house to it’s present day size.

In later years Jean’s dad James Crucikshank purchased the house and lived there with his wife for many happy years.

The house contents and gardens contain many interesting treasures and this auction is well worth veiwing whether on line or in person.

Viewing: Friday, 17 Mar - 2:00 pm- 7:00 pm; Saturday, 18 Mar - 11:00 am- 7:00 pm; Sunday morning of sale, 19 Mar - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.