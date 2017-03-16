Family of Declan Whyte thank everyone for their prayers and support

The family of Declan Whtye have posted a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their support and prayers during the search for him over the past few weeks.

Mr Whyte, who had been living in the Drumshanbo area, was last seen in mid February and extensive searches had been carried out after fears arose for his welfare.

Earlier this week the army was brought in to assist with the search and yesterday a body was found in the Carrick-on-Shannon area.

Last night Mr Whyte's sister, Gemma posted a special thank you to everyone who had assisted with the search on facebook.

In the post she noted "So today we got the news we never wanted. The search has ended and our brother is coming home to us x. I want to thank you all for your help and prayers this last week. You will all never understand how grateful we are x Fly High Dec xxxx."