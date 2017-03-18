Two desirable properties come onto the Leitrim market

Auctioneer Liam Farrell has brought two new, highly desireable properties onto the market, one in Dromod and the second in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Shannon Haven, Dromod, Co. Leitrim – €165,000

This is a most attractive detached 4 bedroom home on a prime, elevated site with excellent views over the village and surrounding environs.

It is in an excellent residential location on the village outskirts with the benefit of 'on-site' creche.

Dromod is a multiple, award winner in the annual Tidy Towns competition with a most active, local community and civic pride.

Boasting a host of amenities including restaurants, pubs, shop, garage/filing station, public & private marinas on the River Shannon, train station with commuter service on Sligo-Dublin line, etc, Dromod is a most sought after residential address.

18 Shannon Haven has been impeccably maintained is presented in first class decorative order, it is ready for immediate occupation.

Carrick View, Carrick-on-Shannon

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a very well maintained one bedroom, ground floor apartment.

The property is situated in a central location with ample car parking and within walking distance of all the town's amenities including Super Valu, Lidl, restaurants, cinema, medical services, shops as well as bus and train (Sligo-Dublin line).

An extremely popular location for both owners and investors.

Viewing is highly recommend.

For more infromation contact Farrell Property Group, Carrick Retail & Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, Ireland. T: + 353 71 96 20976

Pictured above is Carrick View, Carrick-on-Shannon.