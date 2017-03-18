Manorhamilton woman publishes 'Hair Loss Matters'

After years of research Manorhamilton hairdresser and beauty therapist Mary O’Flynn has published a groundbreaking book entitled ‘Hair Loss Matters.”

Mary has over 30 years of experience in hairdressing and barbering, she is a well known educator and trainer and runs her own company “Exquisite Hair by Mary O’Flynn.”

Mary held the role of Head of Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy in Cavan College and also lectured and trained in Enniskillen College and in Bundoran. She has travelled the country lecturing and training people in hairdressing and barbering and now works in a freelance capacity. She is also qualified in education about wigs and non-surgical hair replacements.

Mary was inspired to write the book after a family member was diagnosed with cancer as she felt there was a lack of knowledge about this area of self image.

Mary O’Flynn’s book provides advice for hairdressers and barbers to help and advise clients who are losing hair in her handbook. Mary felt there was very little education for hairdressers on the issues of hair breakage and loss, which affects millions of people worldwide, male and female.

The book explains the reasons for hair loss, ways to disguise it and techniques for promoting new hair growth and how to care for new hair growth properly.

Hair Loss Matters will be launched in Manorhamilton on March 25 in The Glens Centre at 6pm.

Mary spent last weekend promoting and signing copies of her book at the Irish Beauty and Hair Show in the RDS, Dublin.

The book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and London Author House.