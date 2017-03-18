Call for tutors, speakers and facilitators for Leitrim groups

Leitrim Development Company currently support 32 Active Age Groups, Women’s Groups and Carers' Support Groups across Leitrim and West Cavan, and also operate three Community Day Care Centres in Drumkeerin, Carrigallen and Mohill.

These groups are currently updating their list of facilitators and would like to hear from musicians, artists, makers, beauty therapists, nutritionalists, dancers, crafters, actors, storytellers, etc who would like to deliver short workshops (ETB registered is an advantage).

They would also welcome any free speakers from organisations or businesses that have information to share with group members.

To find out more, please contact Anna McTiernan, Leitrim Development Company – 071 9641770 annamctiernan@ldco.ie