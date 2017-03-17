Celebrate the Kurdish New Year 'Newroz' in Carrick

Leitrim International Community Group is holding an event for Newroz, the Kurdish New Year, on Sunday, March 19 in the Market Yard, Carrick on Shannon from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Leitrim International Community Group would like to extend an invitation to the people of Leitrim to come along and help celebrate this day by enjoying traditional food, music, history and dance. Please come along and learn all about Kurdish culture and history.

Leitrim International Community Group will also be organising other events throughout the year to celebrate national days from other cultures. They meet every second Tuesday in Breffni Family Resource Centre.

They would like to take this opportunity to thank all involved for helping organise this event, all activities on the day will be free of charge. It promises to be a fun event.

For more information contact Bernie 071-9631715 or please visit our facebook page Leitrim International Community Group.

This project is supported through the Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme 2015-2017 and is funded by the Irish Government and co-funded by the European Social Fund. The project is also supported by Breffni Family Resource Centre.