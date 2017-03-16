John Feely to lead Carrick-on-Shannon Parade

Carrick-on-Shannon St Patrick’s Day Parade takes place tomorrow, Friday, 17th March at 12.45pm.

Grand Marshall this year is John Feely, accompanied by his wife Noreen. John lead the parade in a 1924 vintage “Bullnose” Morris Oxford driven by Jim Gannon.

John, a retired industrial chemist originally from St Patrick’s Park, was educated in the Presentation College here in Carrick and then at NUI Galway and later Trinity College, Dublin.

He has worked with ICI, Packard Electric (GM), Intel Ireland and the National College of Ireland.

His is very busy retirement as he is Chairman of Carrick-on-Shannon Historical Society, on the board of the Credit Union, on the board of Leitrim Development Company, a director of the Family Life Centre in The Hive and still has time to continue his lifelong involvement in politics.

Please give John and Noreen a warm Carrick welcome as they pass by.

If you wish to enter a float in the parade please call Monica, Marie or Alan at 071 9622245 or email the Chamber Office at info@carrickonshannon.ie

Parade entry fees are nominal: non commercial groups and floats are free. Commercial entries are €30 for the first vehicle and €25 for each subsequent entry.

Chamber members get one free entry. Assembly from 12 noon at the Circular Road for floats and vehicles. Marching entries please assemble at Scoil Mhuire on the Dublin Road.

Parade prizes will be awarded under the following categories

1. Best Overall Entry – Sponsored by Gannon's Eggs and Poultry;

2. Most Creative Entry – Sponsored by Cox’s Pharmacy;

3. Best Children’s Entry – Sponsored by Mulvey’s Kids Kingdom;

4. Best Youth entry – Sponsored by Carrick Cineplex

5. Best Club Entry – Sponsored by Supermacs;

6. Best Window Display - Sponsored by Gallagher Auctioneers.

Winners will be notified the week following the parade.

Please note that to comply with safety regulations no sweets or popcorn are to be distributed in any manner from moving vehicles or floats.

Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow and fingers crossed the weather will be OK.