Rock your Socks day for World Down Syndrome Day

Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 21 marks the 12th anniversary of World Down Syndrome Day and each year the voice of people with Down syndrome, and those who live and work with them, grows louder.

Down Syndrome International encourages our friends all over the world to choose your own activities and events to help raise awareness of what Down syndrome is, what it means to have Down syndrome, and how people with Down syndrome play a vital role in our lives and communities.

You can also help to raise awareness by joining the Rock Your Socks campaign. Take a photo of yourself or your friends sporting funky footwear and post it to social media with the hashtag #wdsd