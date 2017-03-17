Leitrim Deaths - Friday, March 17

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Noel Rooney, Glenwood, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Noel Rooney, Glenwood, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017, after an illness bravely borne and surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital, Galway. Darling son of Betty and Dominic and beloved brother of Hugo and Eilís. Removal from his family home on Friday to arrive at St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock followed by cremation at The Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Care West, c/o Murphy & Fox Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton. House private on Friday morning please.

Charles Anthony Billings, The Cottage, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Charles Anthony Billings, The Cottage, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford and formerly North Strand, Dublin, peacefully, on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017, in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Joseph's Hospital, Longford. Predeased by his wife Teresa and brother David. Charles will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Suzanne and her partner Owen (Ballinalee), grandchildren Cameron and Alexander, brothers Donal and Frances, sister Lynda, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May he Rest In Peace. Charles's remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Longford, on Saturday 18th from 6pm until 8pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday 19th at 1pm in St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.