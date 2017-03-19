Leitrim Deaths - Sunday, March 19

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Paddy (Packie) McDonald, Sligo Town / Glencar, Co. Leitrim

Paddy (Packie) McDonald, Ardcairn, Sligo and late of Gurteen, Glencar, Co Leitrim, ex staff of The Blue Lagoon, Sligo. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Friday, 17th March, 2017. Sadly missed by his brothers Bernie, Leo (Glencar), Tom (Carraroe), his sister Mary (McHugh, Drumkeerin), sisters-in law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt Phyllis, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at his home in Ardcairn on Sunday from 1pm to 5.30pm. Removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery.

Michael McGuinness, New York / Ardee, Co. Louth / Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) McGuinness, Jackson Heights, New York, Gorvagh and Drumsna, Co. Leitrim and Sean O'Carroll Street, Ardee, Co. Louth. He passed away peacefully at Regal Heights Nursing Home, New York on Tuesday, 14th March, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ethna and son John and sister Sr. Bridget Jane McGuinness, Niece's and Nephew Relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Arriving at Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee on Monday, 20th March for funeral mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetry.

Charles Anthony Billings, The Cottage, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Charles Anthony Billings, The Cottage, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford and formerly North Strand, Dublin, peacefully, on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017, in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Joseph's Hospital, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Teresa and brother David. Charles will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Suzanne and her partner Owen (Ballinalee), grandchildren Cameron and Alexander, brothers Donal and Frances, sister Lynda, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May he Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass on Sunday 19th at 1pm in St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.