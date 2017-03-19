Leitrim Deaths - Sunday, March 19 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Paddy (Packie) McDonald, Sligo Town / Glencar, Co. Leitrim

Paddy (Packie) McDonald, Ardcairn, Sligo and late of Gurteen, Glencar, Co Leitrim, ex staff of The Blue Lagoon, Sligo. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Friday, 17th March, 2017. Sadly missed by his brothers Bernie, Leo (Glencar), Tom (Carraroe), his sister Mary (McHugh, Drumkeerin), sisters-in law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt Phyllis, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Removal from his home this Sunday evening to St Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery.

Michael McGuinness, New York / Ardee, Co. Louth / Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) McGuinness, Jackson Heights, New York, Gorvagh and Drumsna, Co. Leitrim and Sean O'Carroll Street, Ardee, Co. Louth. He passed away peacefully at Regal Heights Nursing Home, New York on Tuesday, 14th March, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ethna and son John and sister Sr. Bridget Jane McGuinness, Niece's and Nephew Relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Arriving at Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee on Monday, 20th March for funeral mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetry.

May they rest in peace.