A four bedroom detached property at Drumcoura, Lake Resort, Ballinamore has been named as a late addition to the Allsop Ireland Auction planned for April 5, this year.



The property extends to approximately 165 sq. m (1,776 sq ft) and is situated off the R204 approximately 7km south east of Ballinamore town.

The reserve for the property is €80,000 - €90,000.

