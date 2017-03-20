Ok, so nobody is thrilled with Monday's, especially following a long weekend, but the start of the working week aside, apparently Ireland is the 15th happiest country in the world. Who knew?

The ranking of happiness from 2014-2015 published today as part of the World Happiness Report 2017, puts Ireland just behind the United States in terms of happiness. Heading the table is Norway followed by Denmark.

Also ranked above Ireland is Australia, Costa Rica, Canada and Israel.