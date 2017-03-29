Oh No - We've been annexed!

Residents in the border counties have known for some time that Brexit will affect them, but little did they know that we're joining the counties of Northern Ireland as part of the UK in leaving the EU.

Today's Guardian newspaper shows a jigsaw map of Europe with poor Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and even Longford all annexed into the map of the UK.

There's no need to worry though, here's a simple solution to make the transition easier...

Just take the Tube to your nearest Barclay's Bank, withdraw £50 and pop down to The Red Lion for a few pints of bitter and a debate about the cricket team and the performance of your MP in Westminster. That should do it!