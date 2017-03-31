Rural Resettlement Ireland wound up after 27 years

The voluntary service, Rural Resettlement Ireland has been wound up in recent days.

Established in 1990 as a voluntary non-political, non sectarian and non-profit organisation, Rural Resettlement Ireland (RRI) has assisted over 800 families with their dream to leave the city and resettle permanently in rural areas.

Most recently RRI had helped two families move from Dublin to the Kiltyclogher area of north Leitrim, helping to stabilise numbers at the local national school and there are hopes that two more families will shortly move to the village as a result of the work of RRI.

Speaking to the Leitrim Observer this week, Cllr Sean McDermott expressed this disappointment at the loss of RRI.

“Jim Connolly and his staff brought over 800 families to rural Ireland and many national schools have remained open as a result,” he said.

“15 years ago it brought families to Kiltyclogher when our school was facing low numbers and helped to save it. Now more families have been brought to Kiltyclogher by Rural Resettlement Ireland. This work is invaluable. it brings life back to areas like Kiltyclogher and also frees up accommodation in areas like Dublin for other families. It is a win-win situation.”

He thanked Jim Connolly and everyone at RRI for their hard work over the last 27 years.

Cllr McDermott added news of a new Rural Lift daily bus route set to serve Kiltyclogher and the surrounding areas, has been instrumental in attracting families to come and live in areas like north Leitrim.