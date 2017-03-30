Rents on the increase in Leitrim

Growth in private sector rents continued across all regions of the country in the final quarter of 2016, according to the latest Quarterly Rent Index from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

The report shows that the average rent in Carrick-on-Shannon is €505.86, up four percent, in Ballinamore it is €419.33, up 3 percent, and in Manorhamilton the average rent is €452, up one percentage point,

Meanwhile in our neighbouring county the average rent in Longford is €555.90, in Ballymahon it is €553.95 and in Granard its stands at €551.85.

Rents in Belturbet are, on average, €551.75; in Boyle it is €451.10, and in Sligo you can expect to pay €617.56.

This latest edition of the RTB Rent Index, which is compiled by the Economic and Social Research Index (ESRI), has been expanded to provide rent data for all the 137 Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) in the country, rather than on a county by county basis. The data captures local rental price variations more accurately and captures the standardised rents in Q4 2016 across all LEAs.

Private sector rents across the country as a whole grew by 7.8% year on year from Q4 in 2016, and the standard national average rent in the final quarter of last year stood at €986 per month.

Overall, nationally, rents are now 2.7% below the 2007 peak.