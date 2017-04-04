Leitrim Deaths - Tuesday, April 4, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:



Hugh Gallagher and Suzanne Kilgannon, Cloone and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Hugh Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone and formerly of Falcarragh, Co. Donegal, on Monday, 3rd April, 2017 at his daughter and son-in-law's residence Kathleen and Ben Kilgannon, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone after a short illness.

Also Hugh’s granddaughter Suzanne Kilgannon, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who died suddenly on Monday, 3rd April, 2017.

May they rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Bridie Beirne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon



Bridie Beirne (nee Beirne), Patrick Street, Boyle, Co Roscommon on Sunday, 2nd April, 2017, peacefully at her residence (predeceased by her husband Hubbie). Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Remains will be reposing on Tuesday at her residence from 2 until 5 o'clock. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery.

Sadie McCadden, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Sadie McCadden, 13 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, County Donegal, and formerly of Knocknarush, Boyle, County Roscommon, at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, 1st April. Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon until 8pm. House strictly private at all other times. Remains going to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday for 12 noon funeral mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Sligo University Hospital. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Vincent McPartlan, Sussex, England, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim

Vincent McPartlan, Sussex, England and late of Moneenlum, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at his home on Monday, 27th March. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Glenfarne, to arrive at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary McBrien, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McBrien (nee Prior), Aughalough, Aughavas, Co Leitrim and formerly of Aughawillan, Co Leitrim on Sunday, 2nd April, 2017, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons Seamus, Peter, Ray, Noel (New York), Fintan and daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Theresa, Colette and Kathleen (New York), Mary's fiancé James, grandchildren Joey, Darragh, Amy, Molly, Meagan and Danny, brother Patsy (Aughawillan), sister Roseann (Summerhill, Co Meath), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass in St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Tuesday (4th April) at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Vincent McVeigh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Vincent McVeigh, known as Vinny, of Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kilcoon, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Sligo. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, today Tuesday 4th at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Eithne Cawley (née Kenny), Hill Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

In the loving care of the staff of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Loving mother of Michelle, Mel and Mark. Deeply regretted by her sisters in law Eileen and Mary Kenny, daughters in law Emer and Sheena, grandchildren Aoife, Gráinne, Niamh, Róisìn, Micheál and Sean, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill on Tuesday 4th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.