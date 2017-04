Today's report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation shows that 10 patients were on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital.

In other hospitals in the region, there were 26 patients on trolleys in Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, 11 in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe and none in Cavan General Hospital.

Nationally, there are 476 people on trolleys today.