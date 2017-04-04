Leitrim Deaths - Tuesday, April 4 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Hugh Gallagher and Suzanne Kilgannon, Cloone and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Hugh Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone and formerly of Falcarragh, Co. Donegal, on Monday, 3rd April, 2017 at his daughter and son-in-law's residence Kathleen and Ben Kilgannon, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone after a short illness.

Also Hugh’s granddaughter Suzanne Kilgannon, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who died suddenly on Monday, 3rd April, 2017.

Hugh, predeceased by his sisters Cassy and Mary and his brother Barney. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughter, Kathleen Kilgannon (Cloone), his son John (Scotland), his brother Paddy (Donegal), Nora, his long-life partner and mother to Kathleen and John, son-in-law Ben, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Suzanne will be sadly missed by her loving parents Kathleen and Ben, her brothers Paul and Kieran, sister-in-law Martina, Kieran's partner Lisa, grandmother Nora, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godchildren Amy and Jamie, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May they rest in peace.

The remains of both Hugh and Suzanne will be reposing at the residence of Ben and Kathleen Kilgannon at Aughakiltubrid, Cloone on Tuesday (4th April) from 8.30pm and on Wednesday (5th April) from 2.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone for 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone, Co. Leitrim.

Bridie Beirne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Bridie Beirne (nee Beirne), Patrick Street, Boyle, Co Roscommon on Sunday, 2nd April, 2017, peacefully at her residence (predeceased by her husband Hubbie). Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Remains will be reposing on Tuesday at her residence from 2 until 5 o'clock. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery.

Sadie McCadden, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Sadie McCadden, 13 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, and formerly of Knocknarush, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, 1st April. Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon until 8pm. House strictly private at all other times. Remains going to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday for 12 noon funeral mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Sligo University Hospital. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Vincent McPartlan, Sussex, England, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim

Vincent McPartlan, Sussex, England and late of Moneenlum, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at his home on Monday, 27th March. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Glenfarne, to arrive at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.