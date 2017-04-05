Leitrim Deaths - Wednesday, April 5, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Dorothy Gordon, Bundoran, Co. Donegal / Mohill, Co. Leitrim



Dorothy Gordon, Main St., Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Sunday, April 2nd, 2017, peacefully in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey, Co. Donegal. Deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving family, her brother, sister, nephews, nieces, friends, neighbours and all at Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home. Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew her especially her family and the community in Bundoran. May her Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Reposing at the Nursing Home today Wednesday, April 5th from 5.30pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Reception Prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, April 6th at 10am followed by Private Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patient's Comfort Fund, Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home c/o Conlan & Breslin Funerals or by donation box at church.

Hugh Gallagher and Suzanne Kilgannon, Cloone and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Hugh Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone and formerly of Falcarragh, Co. Donegal, on Monday, 3rd April, 2017 at his daughter and son-in-law's residence Kathleen and Ben Kilgannon, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone after a short illness.

Also Hugh’s granddaughter Suzanne Kilgannon, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who died suddenly on Monday, 3rd April, 2017.

Hugh, predeceased by his sisters Cassy and Mary and his brother Barney. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughter, Kathleen Kilgannon (Cloone), his son John (Scotland), his brother Paddy (Donegal), Nora, his long-life partner and mother to Kathleen and John, son-in-law Ben, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Suzanne will be sadly missed by her loving parents Kathleen and Ben, her brothers Paul and Kieran, sister-in-law Martina, Kieran's partner Lisa, grandmother Nora, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godchildren Amy and Jamie, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May they rest in peace.

The remains of both Hugh and Suzanne will be reposing at the residence of Ben and Kathleen Kilgannon at Aughakiltubrid, Cloone on Wednesday (5th April) from 2.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone for 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone, Co. Leitrim.

Bridie Beirne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Bridie Beirne (nee Beirne), Patrick Street, Boyle, Co Roscommon on Sunday, 2nd April, 2017, peacefully at her residence (predeceased by her husband Hubbie). Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass in St Joseph's Church, Boyle today Wednesday at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery.

Sadie McCadden, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Sadie McCadden, 13 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, and formerly of Knocknarush, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, 1st April. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon today Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Vincent McPartlan, Sussex, England, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim

Vincent McPartlan, Sussex, England and late of Moneenlum, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at his home on Monday, 27th March. Funeral Mass in Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton today Wednesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.