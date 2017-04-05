Conditional planning permission granted for Leitrim Aldi store extension

Leitrim County Council has granted conditional planning permission for an extension of the current Aldi Store premises on the Castlecarra Road and Dublin Road (N4), Attifinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The development consists of the extension of the existing single storey discount foodstore including off-licence use by 264 sq.m.

As part of this a new canopy will be installed and a new illuminated double board poster sign will also be put in place.

The planning permission also calls for minor amendments of the car parking layout within the site including a reduction in car parking spaces from 96 to 95.

Conditional planning was granted on March 30, 2017.