Leitrim Deaths - Thursday, April 6

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Marlucia Turano, Cluainin Park, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Marlucia Turano, 47 Cluainin Park, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of the Philippines, Wednesday, 29th March, 2017, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Former Staff Nurse at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Remains reposing at Sligo Baptist Church, Cartron Point, Sligo on Friday from 10am to 4pm with prayer service at 5pm. Removal to her home on Friday evening to arrive at 8.30pm. Prayers on Sunday at 2pm with removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Care West, c/o any family member.

Baby Molly McNasser, Fermoyle, Calry, Co. Sligo



On Tuesday, 4th April, 2017. Dearly loved daughter of Paul and Sinéad. Reposing at the family home at Fermoyle, Calry, from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, April 6th. Mass of the Angels at 12 noon on Friday in St. Patrick’s Church, Calry. Burial follows in Clogher Cemetery. Home private at all other times. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Crumlin Hospital c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Jayne Hogan, Cappagh, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Jayne Hogan, Cappagh, Killeshandra, County Cavan, on 3rd April, 2017, suddenly at home. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Dale, sons Dale and Kirtis, daughters Rebecca and Jodie, brother, grandchildren, niece, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on today, Wednesday from 2pm to 5pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Gallagher and Suzanne Kilgannon, Cloone and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Hugh Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone and formerly of Falcarragh, Co. Donegal, on Monday, 3rd April, 2017 at his daughter and son-in-law's residence Kathleen and Ben Kilgannon, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone after a short illness. Also Hugh’s granddaughter Suzanne Kilgannon, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who died suddenly on Monday, 3rd April, 2017. Hugh, predeceased by his sisters Cassy and Mary and his brother Barney. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughter, Kathleen Kilgannon (Cloone), his son John (Scotland), his brother Paddy (Donegal), Nora, his long-life partner and mother to Kathleen and John, son-in-law Ben, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Suzanne will be sadly missed by her loving parents Kathleen and Ben, her brothers Paul and Kieran, sister-in-law Martina, Kieran's partner Lisa, grandmother Nora, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godchildren Amy and Jamie, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May they rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone for 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone, Co. Leitrim.