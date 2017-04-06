Top EU prize for Roscommon Famine Museum

The European Commission has just announced that Jim Callery, founder of the Irish National Famine Museum and Archive and owner of Strokestown Park, Co Roscommon, has won a top EU prize in the 2017 Europa Nostra Awards.

This is the EU’s top honour in the heritage field.

There were 202 applicants in various categories and Mr Callery came top in his category of "Dedicated Service to Heritage".

The prize-winners are being recognised for their notable achievements in conservation, research, dedicated service, and education, training and awareness-raising.

