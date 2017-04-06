Leitrim community groups and schools encouraged to apply for CLÁR funding

Fine Gael TD for Sligo/Leitrim, Tony McLoughlin, has called on community groups and schools in Leitrim to apply for funding through the CLÁR programme.

The programme, which has a budget of €5m this year, forms part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development which was launched in January 2017.

Grants are available for a wide variety of works in rural areas including playgrounds, car parks, public lighting, bus shelters, pedestrian crossings, speed safety signs and other safety measures at schools.

Deputy McLoughlin said: “The scope of the programme will be extended this year to provide capital funding for innovative, community based projects that do not qualify for other established schemes.

“Applications must be made through our local authority so I would encourage groups and schools with an idea or project proposal to make contact with the Leitrim County Council.”

Deputy McLoughlin added: “This year my colleague Minister Ring announced a new initiative under CLÁR to support voluntary first-response organisations who provide an excellent service in rural areas, very often under very difficult circumstances.

“This funding will enable them to purchase or upgrade equipment that is fit for purpose in assisting them in their life-saving activities.”

This is the second round of funding Minister Ring has announced, having re-opened the CLÁR programme last October. The programme had been closed for new applications under Fianna Fáil in 2009.