Leitrim pianist one of six finalists for Trench Award

Leitrim’s Brian Flanagan has been selected as one of the six finalists for the Trench Award 2017 at Birr Theatre and Arts Centre on Sunday, May 28.

Now in its fourth year, the Trench Award is a bursary which aims to assist young singers and musicians, from the Midlands and Mid-West, who are pursuing a career in professional performance in the field of classical music.

The pianist, who hails from Ballinamore, will compete in the Gala Concert alongside sopranos Emma Quinlan (Offaly), Ecaterina Tulgara (Westmeath), tenor Conor Gibbons and bass-baritone Kevin Neville (Limerick) and violinist Richard Thomas (Kildare).

This year, the Trench Award will form part of Birr's first ever classical music festival, Birr Festival of Music & Voice. Running from Friday 26- Sunday 28 May, the weekend will feature performances by world class artists Bruno Caproni and Julian Evans, the RTÉ ConTempo Quartet, masterclasses and Birr Young Voices.

Each finalist will perform a 15 minute programme at the special gala concert at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Sunday 28 May when the bursary will be awarded by a prestigious selection panel.

Director of Birr Festival of Music & Voice, Maureen de Forge said: ‘Those who have reached this final are either in their degree year, studying for their masters, or in Opera Studios abroad. All have had professional performance experience with orchestras or opera companies and will provide a wonderful and varied programme of music in the Trench Award 2017 Gala concert on Sunday 28 May.’

Tickets for the Trench Award 2017 and Birr Festival of Music & Voice are on sale now. To book: www.birrtheatre.com Box Office (057) 91 22911