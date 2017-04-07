Leitrim Deaths - Friday, April 7

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Elizabeth (Lila) Holt, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Elizabeth (Lila) Holt, Summerhill, Late of Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday, 5th April, 2017, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Freddy and Betty, brothers Freddy and Sammy. Deeply regretted by her sister Mary (Cooke), brother-in-law Eamon, niece Johanna, nephews Fred and Timothy, relatives and a large circle of great friends. Rest in peace. Remains will be reposing today, Friday, at her residence (Summerhill) from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 o'clock in St Mary's Church. Burial afterward in Jamestown Cemetery.

Frank (Monty) and Michelle Montgomery, Boyle, Co. Roscommon



Frank (Monty) Montgomery, 3 Forest View, Boyle, Co Roscommon on the 6th of April, 2017, peacefully, surrounded by loving family, in the loving care of the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his wife Irene, and his daughter Michelle who sadly passed away on April 6, 2017, also. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Andrea and son Kian, his son-in-law, grandchildren, his brothers and his sisters, relatives and large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence today, Friday, from 7.30pm until 10pm. Funeral Mass for Frank and Michelle will take place jointly on Saturday at 11am at St Joseph's Church, Boyle, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo, care of Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen. House private Saturday morning please.

Marlucia Turano, Cluainin Park, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Marlucia Turano, 47 Cluainin Park, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of the Philippines, Wednesday, 29th March, 2017, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Former Staff Nurse at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Remains reposing at Sligo Baptist Church, Cartron Point, Sligo today, Friday, from 10am to 4pm with prayer service at 5pm. Removal to her home on Friday evening to arrive at 8.30pm. Prayers on Sunday at 2pm with removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Care West, c/o any family member.

Baby Molly McNasser, Fermoyle, Calry, Co. Sligo

On Tuesday, 4th April, 2017. Dearly loved daughter of Paul and Sinéad. Reposing at the family home at Fermoyle, Calry, from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, April 6th. Mass of the Angels at 12 noon on Friday in St. Patrick’s Church, Calry. Burial follows in Clogher Cemetery. Home private at all other times. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Crumlin Hospital c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.