Leitrim Deaths - Saturday, April 8, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patrick (Paddy) Mullen, Duncarberry, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim



Patrick (Paddy) Mullen, Duncarberry, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim in Aras MicSuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey, Ballintra, Co. Donegal. Removal from there today, Saturday evening, at 7pm to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Patients Comfort Fund, Aras MicSuibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey.

Oliver McNamee, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

Oliver McNamee, formerly of Dublin and Main Street, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford, on Thursday, 6th April, 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon. Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Mary, sisters Mary Jo, Anne and Christina, brother Seamus. Oliver will be sadly missed by his relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Removal today Saturday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 o'clock. Interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Lila) Holt, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Elizabeth (Lila) Holt, Summerhill, late of Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday, 5th April, 2017, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Freddy and Betty, brothers Freddy and Sammy. Deeply regretted by her sister Mary (Cooke), brother-in-law Eamon, niece Johanna, nephews Fred and Timothy, relatives and a large circle of great friends. Rest in peace. Funeral Mass today Saturday at 12 o'clock in St Mary's Church. Burial afterward in Jamestown Cemetery.

Frank (Monty) and Michelle Montgomery, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Frank (Monty) Montgomery, 3 Forest View, Boyle, Co Roscommon on the 6th of April, 2017, peacefully, surrounded by loving family, in the loving care of the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his wife Irene, and his daughter Michelle who sadly passed away on April 6, 2017, also. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Andrea and son Kian, his son-in-law, grandchildren, his brothers and his sisters, relatives and large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass for Frank and Michelle will take place jointly this morning, Saturday, at 11am at St Joseph's Church, Boyle, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo, care of Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen. House private Saturday morning please.

Marlucia Turano, Cluainin Park, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Marlucia Turano, 47 Cluainin Park, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of the Philippines, Wednesday, 29th March, 2017, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Former Staff Nurse at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Prayers in her home on Sunday at 2pm with removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Care West, c/o any family member.