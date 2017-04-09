Leitrim Deaths - Sunday, April 9 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael John Rowley, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim

Michael John Rowley, Drumlitten, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, on Saturday, 8th April, 2017, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Formerly of Leitrim County Council. Beloved husband of Katie and father of Mary (Keane), Paidh and Sr. Gerardine. He will be sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Martina, son-in-law Kevin, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. Reposing at the home of his son, Paidh, on Sunday evening from 5pm to 10pm and on Monday from 12 noon to 5pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Foxfield on Monday arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Eilish Doyle, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Eilish Doyle (nee Cremin), late of Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, 7th April, 2017 in the loving care of the staff of Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Pat, brother Michael and sister Emer. Deeply regretted by her sons Padraig and Martin, daughters-in-law Anne and Mary, grandchildren Eadaoin, Patrick, Fiachra, Matthew and Conor, relations and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Remains will be reposing on Sunday, April 9th, at Abbeytown Nursing Home, Boyle from 4 until 6 o'clock. Funeral mass on Monday in St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee, Co Kerry.

John Harte, Leckaun, Co. Leitrim

John Harte, Gortnaskeagh, Leckaun, Co Leitrim, on Saturday, 8th April, 2017, peacefully, in his 97th year, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Sunday evening from 6pm to 9pm. Removal to Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor on Monday morning to arrive for 11 o' clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to North West Hospice, Sligo.