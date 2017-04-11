Leitrim winner of our Gionni bag

The Leitrim Observer in conjunction with www.leitrimobserver.ie recently ran a competition offering one lucky reader the chance to win a stunning Gionni bag.

Our lucky winner is Catherine Sweeney, Killargue, Dromahair.

The aim of the game at Gionni is to keep the bags fun, fashionable and affordable. Well designed with catwalk looks in mind, your Gionni bag will mirror the latest trends. If you already have a neutral bag in your spring arsenal, you'll always need a fun colour-block one to counter it.

Summer is fast approaching. And what does summer bring? Colour. Gionni has updated the collection this season to include a wide variety of sharp, fresh colours, adding a pop of colour to even the most neutral of outfits.

From party clutches to work satchels, there are so many fresh and delightful spring trends to choose from. The spring/summer collection also features on-trend details such as contrasting zips, animal prints and metallic embellishments, adding interest and instantly updating your outfit.

Gionni bags can be found at Kilkenny stores, Shaws, Pamela Scott’s and Debenhams.