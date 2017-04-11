Leitrim to feature on Daniel's O'Donnell's B&B Road Trip tonight

In episode 5 of Daniel and Majella o'Donell's B&B Road Trip Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim are the focus of the couple's adventures.

The programme is due to air tonight at 8.30pm on RTÉ One and will be repeated again on Sunday at 1.05pm. It can also be viewed on the RTE Player.

The duo ditched the car for a cruise down the majestic River Shannon on Moon River while also staying at Clenahoo B&B on the Leitrim Road operated by Noel Mulhern.