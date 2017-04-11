Leitrim man with mental health illness committed suicide

The Coroner's Court in Carrick-on-Shannon ruled that Seamus Feely, Mullinaleck, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim died by suicide as a result of drowning at Kinlough Pier on April 4, 2014.

An inquest into Mr Feely's death took place last Wednesday before Deputy Coroner for Sligo/Leitrim, Mr Fergal Kelly.

Garda Paul Dolan, Kinlough, gave evidence of being contacted after Michael Feely rang the Gardai to say his brother Seamus had left a note in the house stating that he could no longer live with himself and could not tolerate depression any longer.

He had written a similar note a few weeks earlier but had not acted on it.

See the full report from the inquest in tomorrow's Leitrim Observer.