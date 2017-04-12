Deaths in Leitrim - April 12, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Harte (née McGoldrick), Cloonlougher, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Harte (nee McGoldrick), Cloonlougher, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Townamoyle, Manorhamilton. Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Hughie, her sons Oliver, Declan, Brendan and Kevin, her daughters in law Hannah, Evelyn, Sarah and Danielle, her brother Sean (Johnny) McGoldrick (Cedar Drive, Sligo), her sisters Bernadette Wilmott (Kilmeedy, Co Limerick), Patricia Gilligan (Glenaniff, Rossinver), grandchildren Imogen, Lila, Kyle, Ella, Cian, Ciara, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at her family home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Killargue for Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cloonlougher Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital.

A one-way system will be in place on Wednesday, with all traffic going to the family home entering from the Manorhamilton/Carrick on Shannon Road please.

William John Maguire, Sugarloaf, Belturbet, Cavan



Maguire - William John, Sugarloaf, Belturbet, Co. Cavan who died on Tuesday, 11th April 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Minnie, sons Harry and David, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Faith, brothers Winston and Noel, extended family, relatives and his many friends. Funeral arrangements to follow later. House strictly private please. All enquiries to Clive Magee Funeral Director on (087) 6860026.

Mary Battles (née Dennis) Garrow, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at the residence of her son and daughter in-law Brian and Kathleen Battles, Grange, Four Mile House, Roscommon. Sadly missed by her loving family, seven daughters, five sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Margaret Breen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence at Garrow, Boyle on Wednesday. Arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle Holy Thursday at 1 o'clock for funeral liturgy. Funeral afterwards to Caldra Cemetery.

James (Seamus) Carroll, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Longford / Roscommon / Drumsna, Leitrim

And formerly Kilbride, Drumsna. (Peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Kay and Mary (Devaney), brother Michael, extended family and friends. Mass of the Resurrection at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro today, Wednesday at 12 o’c. Burial afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery.

Francis (Frank) Keenan, formerly of Estersnow, Boyle, Roscommon / Athlone, Roscommon

Keenan, Francis (Frank) - April. 10, 2017, (Athlone, formerly of Estersnow, Boyle and late of ESB) (Peacefully), in the excellent care of the doctors and nurses at Portiuncula Hospital; deeply regretted by his family, friends and neighbours. Cremation will take place at Mount Jerome Crematorium today, Wednesday, 12th April, at 2pm.



