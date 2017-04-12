Break-ins at Leitrim businesses

Five business premises in Carrick-on-Shannon were the victims of burglary or attempted break-ins over the weekend.

Gardai are currently reviewing CCTV and are following a definite line of inquiry after thieves targeted five businesses between Saturday night, April 8 and the early hours of Sunday morning, April 9.

According to Gardai, Aura Leitrim Leisure was broken into with damage reported to a rear window at approximately 12.30am on Sunday, April 9. Some cash was taken from the premises.

Coffey's Pastry Case and Coffee Shop on Bridge Street was also entered when glass on the back door was smashed. A small amount of cash was taken on the night. This burglary was first discovered by a Garda member on the beat.

Esquires Coffee Shop at Rosebank Retail Park was the victim of an unsuccessful break-in during the early hours of Sunday, April 9.

The culprits used a table and chair to try and smash the windows, but were unable to gain entry.

Leitrim Crystal on Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon was broken into with damage to a back window.

A small amount of cash was taken between the late hours of April 8 and early hours of April 9.

Trinity Rare Books also on Bridge Street was also illegally entered at the weekend. The culprits smashed a window and door to gain entry.

They ransacked the business and it is not known if anything was taken.

While Gardai say they are following a definite line of inquiry, they are asking the public if they know the people responsible for the crimes or witnessed suspicious behaviour around the town from April 8-April 9 to call Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai on (071) 9650510.