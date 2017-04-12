Bertie now 6/1 to take over at the Áras

BoyleSports is reporting further support for former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern to succeed Michael D. Higgins as the next President of Ireland.

Ahern had already been the subject of a gamble earlier in the year and now the Drumcondra native is 6/1 from 7/1 to take up residency at the Áras.

Mairead McGuinness currently heads the market at 11/2 with Ahern now hot on her heels at 6/1 whilst Miriam O’Callaghan, who once was the favourite to succeed Michael D. Higgins, has been eased to 7/1 from 6/1.

An outsider that has also seen some support, from one particular punter who placed a €20 bet at 66/1, is Westmeath native, Mary O’Rourke. The former Fianna Fail politician is now 40/1 from 66/1, but remains an outsider to succeed President Higgins.

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson said “We have seen more support behind Bertie Ahern to succeed Michael Higgins as President of Ireland and as a result the Drumcondra native is now challenging Mairead McGuinness for favouritism. At present if Bertie was to get the job and move to the Áras when Michael D Higgins steps down we would certainly be rubbing salt in our wounds.”

He added “Punters certainly like to have their say on political markets like the Next President and an interesting candidate whose price has now been cut into 40/1 from 66/1 is Athlone native Mary O’Rourke. Over the past few days we have seen her price nibbled at with one punters placing €20 at 66/1 on her to succeed Michael D Higgins.”

Next President after Michael D. Higgins

Mairead McGuinness 11/2

Bertie Ahern 6/1

Miriam O'Callaghan 7/1

Fergus Finlay 7/1

Emily O'Reilly 8/1

Éamon Ó Cuív 12/1

Pat Cox 12/1

Eamon Ryan 16/1

Brian Crowley 18/1

Ivana Bacik 25/1

Gerry Adams 28/1

Tom Arnold 33/1

Mary Lou McDonald 40/1

Mary O’Rourke 40/1

Seán Kelly 40/1

Proinsias De Rossa 40/1

Bill Cullen 50/1

Joe Brolly 50/1

David Norris 66/1

Micheál Martin 100/1

Dana Rosemary Scallon 100/1