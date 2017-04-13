Leitrim welcome for CF drugs

Cystic fibrosis patients in Sligo-Leitrim are set to benefit from a new deal between the Health Service Executive and pharmaceutical company, Vertex, which will see Orkambi and Kalydeco made available from next month.

The HSE are now working to finalise the contractual terms to make sure we have the best and most robust deal possible for CF patients and the healthcare service overall.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Tony McLoughlin says that the deal announced by Minister for Health, Simon Harris is a landmark decision for CF patients and their families. The HSE and Vertex have reached an agreement in principle on the commercial terms for the supply to Irish patients of Orkambi for patients aged 12 years an older and for Kalydeco for patients aged 2 to 5 years and for other treatments and age cohorts following market authorisation in Europe.

“This is great news for CF patients here in Sligo-Leitrim. I know that this has been a particularly difficult time for all cystic fibrosis patients and their families and hopefully this announcement gives them some degree of relief and certainty.

“I want to thank my Fine Gael colleague, the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, and the HSE for bringing this deal to fruition. I know they have been working hard on this deal for a number of months."stu

Speaking of the announcement, Minister Harris said, “I was very pleased to be in a position to bring this news to CF patients and their families this week. I hope that it will help to finally put people's minds at rest, knowing that the drugs their family and friends need will be available to them from the beginning of next month.”