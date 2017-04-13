Good news - Bus Eireann drivers going back to work

SIPTU members in Bus Éireann have today received a recommendation from the Labour Court aimed at resolving the dispute at the public transport company.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Willie Noone, said: “The recommendation from the Labour Court is long and comprehensive. Every worker needs to study its contents and consider the consequences of accepting or rejecting it. SIPTU representatives will endeavor to ensure all our members are fully informed prior to balloting on the recommendation. Arrangements for meetings of members and the ballot will be announced in the coming days."

He added: “Our members have shown fortitude and solidarity in their fight to protect decent jobs and the public transport system. They will now return to work with their heads held high knowing that they and their union have done everything they could to try and protect conditions of employment.

“The proposals include 200 job losses, the closure of Dundalk maintenance garage and the ending of routes across rural Ireland. The dispute over recent weeks and months is the result of government policy over several years and inaction over the past few months by the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, senior department officials responsible and the Independent Alliance. Our members will now reflect on the document and decide their futures.”