The best Gin and Tonic in Ireland - and of course it uses Co Leitrim's own Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The best Gin and Tonic in Ireland - and of course it uses Co Leitrim's own Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

More success for Drumshanbo's Gunpowder Irish Gin.

It's official. The best gin and tonic in all 32 counties can be found in Davy Macs in Waterford.

But even more importantly, the crucial ingredient - the gin of course - is Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin!

The winning drink consisted of a blend of Drumshambo Gunpowder Irish gin, grapefruit peel, fresh raspberries and elderflower tonic water served in a glass teapot.

The official announcement was made after last week's Irish Gin and Tonic Festival. Contestants created a signature Irish gin and tonic for the occasion and the public voted for their choice via social media.