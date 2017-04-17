The best Gin and Tonic in Ireland - and of course it uses Co Leitrim's own Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin
More success for Drumshanbo's Gunpowder Irish Gin.
It's official. The best gin and tonic in all 32 counties can be found in Davy Macs in Waterford.
But even more importantly, the crucial ingredient - the gin of course - is Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin!
The winning drink consisted of a blend of Drumshambo Gunpowder Irish gin, grapefruit peel, fresh raspberries and elderflower tonic water served in a glass teapot.
We are thrilled to have been voted Best Irish Gin with #davymacs #waterford as part of the Irish #ginandtonic #festival ! Many a curious mind there, and in 56 other #fantastic venues, discovered the tastes of #oriental #botanicals and #gunpowdertea in #drumshanbo #gunpowder #irish #gin . Big thanks to #greatirishbeverages for a truly amazing event.
The official announcement was made after last week's Irish Gin and Tonic Festival. Contestants created a signature Irish gin and tonic for the occasion and the public voted for their choice via social media.
