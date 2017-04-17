The health benefits of volunteering

Volunteering isn't just good for organisations and local community enterprises, it is also very beneficial for our health as this article from blog www.volunteering.ie highlights*.

We often associate regular exercise, eating healthy food and avoiding smoking/drinking as forms of healthy living. People are always looking for the next health craze, the latest diet or that new cutting-edge exercise that will help them prolong and lead a healthy life. But one activity that is proven to be beneficial to your health and is often overlooked: volunteering.

Every day thousands of people volunteer in Ireland. We all know volunteering to be a rewarding experience; it benefits society, volunteer involving organisations and the volunteers themselves. In a survey Volunteer Ireland carried out last year, over 98% of respondents said that volunteering makes them happier. But can volunteering really make you healthier?

A study by United Health Group & the Optum Institute found a direct link between volunteering and better physical, mental & emotional health. The below info graph highlights some of the positive statistics that study has managed to produce.

The experience of volunteering will also be covered in the free seminar, Leitrim's Health Is Wealth on May 3, an event which aims highlight the importance of looking after our health and well being. So come along to the The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon at 7.30pm.

*Article originally published on September 24, 2014 here.