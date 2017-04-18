What has the weather in store for us this week?

Tuesday will see a dry but cool start with some sunny spells. Cloud will increase from the west in the afternoon and a few patches of light rain or drizzle will develop. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in mostly light and variable breezes.



Tonight

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with patchy light rain and drizzle. Mist and fog will develop in places also. A mild night, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in mostly light, southwest winds.



Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with light rain and drizzle in places. There will also be a few patches of mist and fog on hills and in some coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, in light to moderate southwest winds.